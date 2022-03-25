HOBBS, New Mexico (Nexstar) – Many families are still recovering after the Andrews County bus crash that killed nine and left two in the hospital. Today, a local Hobbs company sponsored a huge fundraiser for the victims of that crash, as well as the survivors, and raised more than $55,000 today alone.

The fundraiser was organized by Hobbs company Energy Staffing and Services. The company said the community is so tight knit that everyone knows someone and they have all been affected by this tragedy. ESS said the community has come together in an incredible way.

Natalie Gladden with ESS said, “It’s just been awesome to see Lea County come out like they have.”

ESS said the funds will not only be going toward the families of the victims but also to the medical bills of the two survivors. On top of that, any leftover funds will go toward starting a scholarship program for golf students at the university.

“We are starting a trust fund, this will be our first… USW golf fund event. We will be doing this in the years going forward so that we can provide scholarships to local golf players,” added Gladden.

Gladden was the main organizer behind the fundraiser and she mentioned that the amount of support they’ve received to help those who are suffering was more than expected

“The list just goes on and on, of the people who have come forward in Lea County, you know Lea County is very fortunate to be where we are today due to the oil and gas industry, and we feel like paying it forward is the best thing,” said Gladden.

ESS owner, Mike Denney said the company was eager to help in any way and while they may not be able to provide much, they will do whatever it takes to support those in their community.

“We’re probably a drop in the bucket of what they’re gonna need but we’re gonna do everything we can to help,” said Denney.

Denney also said the turnout from others across the county who are willing to lend a helping hand has been incredible.

“They’ve done a great job, backing us on this deal, so it’s not just us, it’s everybody in the community kind of coming together and helping,” added Denney.

All the proceeds will be going towards helping those who are suffering through this tragic loss and we have also been told a golf tournament to raise more funds will be held at the Rockwind Community Golf Course in Hobbs on April 9th.

If you wish to donate to the victims you can email uswgolf@energystaffingllc.com for more information.