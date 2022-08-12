MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Health, LifeSpring Home Care, and Hospice have teamed up to bring the community a new program called “Midland Health at Home”.

According to a recent news release, Calvert Home Health the affiliate of LifeSpring Home Care and Hospice will join Midland Health to create a hassle-free home health delivery of care model unique to the Permian Basin.

“The partnership to bring our residents Midland Health at Home solidifies our commitment to expanding the continuum of care for our patients,” said Stephen Bowerman, President of Midland Health.

President Bowerman went on to say,

“Doing this alongside LifeSpring Home Care and Hospice capitalizes on the experience they bring to the table with the ability for us to have oversight on the care provided.”

The CEO of LifeSpring Home Care and Hospice, Karen Vahlberg shared her thoughts on the new partnership.

“We are delighted that Calvert Home Health, an affiliate of LifeSpring Home Care and Hospice, has

entered into a partnership with Midland Health to provide superior quality home-based nursing, therapy, and other home health services,”

CEO Vahlberg went on to say,

“We believe in Midland Health’s commitment to extend health services far beyond their hospital walls and support the health of the community from the most desired setting of care- a person’s own home”.

Midland Health at Home will offer a full range of home health services including nursing care, physical,

occupational speech therapy, home health aide, and social work services to help connect patients

with resources.

The mission of the agency is to help patients remain in their homes, near their families,

for as long as they choose to and support the health of communities through home-based care in the most cost-effective and familiar setting.

For more information about the services offered through Midland Health at Home, contact 432-218-7996 or click here.