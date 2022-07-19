MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Finding summer camps for children with special needs or learning disabilities can be difficult. Luckily, local groups in the Permian Basin have made finding the right camp for your kiddo a lot easier.

We Are The World (WATW), in collaboration with Bynum School, Midland Children’s Rehabilitation Center (MCRC), and Spectrum of Solutions (formerly MARC) have stepped in to provide children with special needs, summer day camps that allow them to participate in educational activities.

“At WATW, our children are genuinely included in everything and appreciated for their strengths and abilities,” said WATW Director Tawny Zachary.

WATW Director Tawny Zachary continues to say,

“Participants benefit from low staff-to-student ratios, highly qualified staff, and an inclusive, welcoming environment.”

According to a recent news release, families can take advantage of WATW for three weeks during the summer and two days during academic breaks at no charge.

Organizers say that the camp’s environment promotes peer interaction, fosters growth, and reinforces concepts taught in the classroom.









“WATW camp allows kids to have fun, participate in enjoyable activities, and interact with other children their age,” Bynum School Executive Director Keri St. John said.

Bynum School Executive Director Keri St. John continues to say,

“When children with special needs have opportunities to play and learn with others who share similar life experiences, they begin to view their disability as a unique, positive, and integral part of themselves.”

In the news release, WATW Director Tawny Zachary says that the camp program has grown immensely over the past several.

“Over the past four years, we have grown from 60 to 350 campers, for parents, finding an inclusive environment that supports their child’s unique needs requires some searching. When camp isn’t tailored to the needs of children, it can be overwhelming.”

In addition, parents appreciate the chance to send their children to a camp where they can be independent, safe, and productive.

A local parent expressed her thoughts about the summer day camps,

“It is difficult to describe how good they are to my daughter and how accommodating and careful they are to ensure she is included. They are the best people,” said parent Bailey Beasley.