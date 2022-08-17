MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Memorial’s Hope Chest program is giving back to the community through a partnership with Kendra Scott. From 2 pm to 4 pm, this afternoon at Kendra Scott in Midland, customers are encouraged to shop in-store and online as well as donate a set of diapers, in an effort to give back to those in need.

Customers who purchase from Kendra Scott online can use code GIVEBACK-CKSFC to receive a percentage off of their total purchase.

If you plan on shopping in-store, customers who bring a set of diapers will receive 15 % off their total purchase.

Partnered with the March of Dimes, Midland Memorial Hospital’s Hope Chest program promotes healthy moms and healthy babies.

A point system allows pregnant and parenting moms to earn points for going to their prenatal appointments and education classes.





Points can be redeemed for free items such as diapers, wipes, clothing, bibs, strollers, car seats, and more.

By receiving regular prenatal care and education, women can increase the health and wellness of themselves and their soon-to-be newborns, prevent low birth weight, and decrease premature birth.