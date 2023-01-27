PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Tax season is in full swing and one local organization is offering free tax filing services for those in need of a little help.

Casa De Amigos’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, also known as VITA, is open to all until April 18.

Financial Services Coordinator Alfredo Chaparro said employers and companies are required to have tax documents mailed or delivered to employees by January 31, and, as long a return is simple enough, the VITA Program can help. Those wanting to use the service will need to complete an intake form and bring tax documents and an ID to volunteers who will then prepare and submit the return electronically.