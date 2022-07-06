ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As the summer heats up, local groups like Westlake Ace Hardware are providing some relief to the community through its 10th annual fan drive.

64 fans will be donated to The Salvation Army in Odessa on Thursday, July 14 at 10 AM. In a recent news release, fans will be provided to individuals and families that live in the community by The Salvation Army.

Customers at Westlake Ace Hardware donated enough money to purchase 54 new box fans to help people in need. Westlake donated an additional 10 fans, making 64 fans total.

Westlake customers were asked to donate by rounding up their purchases at the register. Nationwide, $100,000 was donated towards the cause.

“The Fan Drive speaks directly to who we are as a company. We are truly humbled and grateful for our partnership with The Salvation Army and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of our friends, customers, and neighbors,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware.

For more information about how you can receive a fan, contact their local Salvation Army office.