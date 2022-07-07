ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Golfers may have to wait a while to play on one of the local greens. Ratliff Ranch Golf Links is closing several of its holes to let the course grow and heal starting Monday, July 11th.

According to a recent news release from the City of Odessa, the holes that need repair are holes 2, 9, 10, 15, and 18. In order to ensure that the greens are in the best shape to play on, each hole above will be closed off from July 11th and suspended through July 29th for the beginning of the Men’s City Championship.

In the recent news release, temporary greens will be made on the holes to accommodate players.