MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Mabee Foundation in Midland has given $5 million dollars to the Permian Basin Quality of Conservancy in support of the Hogan Park Renovation.

According to a recent news release, the gift will help renovate the covered basketball & concessions pavilion located on the northern side of the park, along with 2 full-length basketball courts, new concession, and restroom facilities.

A statement released from the Mabee Foundation Chairman, John Mabee, and Trustee Danny Campbell reads as followed;

“The J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation trustees count it a privilege and honor to support the needs and quality of life across the Permian Basin with support of projects like the Hogan Park Initiative.”

The Mabee Foundation will have a pavilion in its name and adjacent to the pavilion there are plans for 3 sand volleyball courts, a new playground, and 5 turf multipurpose sports fields.

QOP Board VP, Jeff Beard shared his excitement about the renovations and significant gift.

“Thank you to the Mabee Foundation board for their generous gift,” said QOP Board Vice President, Jeff Beard.

“We are excited to have them be a part of this project in such a large way. The Mabee Foundation Pavilion will be a great gathering spot for recreation and relaxation for many years to come.”

A recent news release states that the project should be completed by early 2023, and the gift from the Mabee Foundation brings the total fundraising amount for this project to more than $36.5 million dollars.

QOP Board President, Lori Blong, emphasized the growing public access to the improved Hogan Park.

“We believe the Mabee Foundation Pavilion will be a prime gathering spot in east Midland for families, organizations, and church groups. The Quality of Place Conservancy is thankful for Mabee’s shared vision and support of our Hogan Park Initiative, and we are eager to see our community flourish in this new facility.”