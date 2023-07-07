Take a look behind the window of Glazy Dayz Sweetz

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Food trucks are swarming the Basin, but a new unique truck is growing popularity and the owners said hopefully in size.

The sweet donuts from Glazy Dayz Sweetz are a hot commodity right now, but what does it mean to serve the Midland community from inside the truck? ABC Big 2 News got the inside scoop from owners, Alicia and Joe Ramirez.

They’ve only been open for three months, but have expanded amongst the Midland community quite rapidly. It all started, when Joe and Alicia wanted to bring their family closer together.

“We decided to do something as a family together to bring us together, show the kids responsibility, the value of a dollar, and a good work ethic,” said Joe.

And there is so much more that happens behind the scenes.

“It’s not just get up and take your trailer to the corner and sell. I mean, you’ve got to make sure you have your LLC, make sure you have your state taxes and your federal taxes, and you’re paying them” he added. “There is just a lot behind the scenes that you don’t see whenever you go up to the window to purchase, and just be prepared.”

They said it might be difficult to run a local food truck.

“It’s about inventory and bookkeeping and what we need and prepping it and prepping the trailer and it’s kind of become an all week thing it feels like, to kind of, figure it out and be prepared and make sure we’re always prepared for the next thing that’s coming up,” said Alicia.

But it’s all worth it, especially when you can involve the whole family.

Joe smiled and said, “It is difficult at times, but I do it for the love of my family, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Joe and Alicia have been married for more than 20 years and have two children of their own, both of whom are on the autism spectrum.

“My fifteen-year-old, Samuel, he is very reserved, very quiet, and seeing him kind of take control, he’s our ‘donut king’, he operates the donut machine, he’s the guy that keeps Alicia in line, he’s fired her multiple times, but seeing him blossom and come out of his shell and become his own person, and same with Jacob, our 13-year-old, he’s on the Autism spectrum as well but he has ADHD,” added Joe. “So we have both spectrums, from very quiet and reserved, to rambunctious and wild, but seeing both of them help all of us work as a team together, and make it successful, that’s been the best part for me.”

So, for them, this food truck was a chance to grow together and prepare their children for the real world.

“I think that for both of them it’s helped them to grow as people and that’s kind of what we want them, as they’re getting older, we want them to start learning, like life, to prepare them for that adult life,” shrugged Alicia. “And that’s a lot of the things I do want to focus on in homeschooling, because, they’re getting close and I want to make sure that they’re ready to step out into the world and be confident and happy adults.”

From the outside looking in, it could seem as though the food truck is all they need, but in reality, Joe still has a full time job and Alicia is homeschooling the kids.

“I work full time so we just do it during the weekends, well, what we thought was going to be the weekends, so it’s grown from Friday-Saturday-Sunday, to Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday, rolls into Monday,” laughed Joe.

“It’s been a huge learning curve, but it’s actually been a lot of fun, we’ve had some tense,” laughed Alicia. “Moments but I feel like it has brought us together with our kids, and it’s been something that we never would’ve dreamt that we would’ve done, and I think it’s been really good and we can’t wait to see it grow.”

And serving mini donuts was a way to bring uniqueness to the Permian Basin.

Alicia said, “We kind of liked the idea of desert, so we kind of looked at something that would allow us to expand on desert a little bit, that was something kind of different, that we hadn’t seen before.”

But none of this would be possible without the community of midland welcoming them with open arms.

“Midland has been great to us. Of the three months that we’ve been open, not just Midland, but the Permian Basin, Odessa, and everybody, has just been great to us,” said Joe. “We want to give back to the community that’s given so much to us, so that’s why we’re staying here.”

Glazy Dayz Sweetz is typically located at the Golf Course Road Church for their Food Truck Fridays between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and Centennial Park in Midland on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If there are any updates to their hours, check out their Facebook.

If you’d like to learn more about owning a food truck in the Midland area, head to the City of Midland’s website.