MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Classic Honda of Midland held it’s sixth annual holiday giveaway presentation on Monday.

One lucky family was presented with a $500 gift card, donated by the dealership to “spread joy.” The family who received the gift says it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re excited and blessed. I am feeling a little lost because we’re usually the ones giving and now we’re receiving so it feels special,” said Brany and Justin Boen.

The winners of the award were chosen by nomination. The Boen’s say they were nominated by a friend of theirs.