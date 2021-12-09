ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Christmas lights are a huge part of the holiday season.

A family in Odessa is doing it bigger than ever. They have Christmas lights all over their home but they have special additions to just the lights. For 20 years they have put up Christmas lights outside their house and showcase it to families from all over Odessa.

Once you get to the house, as you view the light show you can tune in to 89.1 FM and listen to the lights sync into the music. That’s not the only attraction they have at their home. They also have a personalized Santa Mailbox just for the kids. You can drop off your childerns letter to Santa.

The family does ask to put a return address, that way Santa can write back to each letter.

The lights are put up every night Sunday through Thursday 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. through 11 p. m.