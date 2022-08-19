MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Foster care advocates in West Texas say that the need for a better and more localized foster care system is greater than ever. One Accord, a West Texas-based organization is working to change the current conditions of foster care for families and children across the region.

In a recent news release, One Accord Executive Director, Brandon Logan plans to testify on August 22nd to the Texas Senate Committee for a reform of the current system in place and advocate for foster kids in West Texas.

One Accord says that there are more than 25,000 children in foster care in Texas, 1,700 of them went missing just last year with 8 of those children being from Midland and Odessa.

The organization currently provides programs including Family Help West Texas, a search engine that helps families locate free and reduced-cost services, and works with other organizations across West Texas to help support the foster care system and foster kids.

Currently, West Texas only has enough homes to house 40% of foster kids, leaving 6 out of 10 foster kids placed out of familiar areas and support systems.

According to the recent news release, Logan shared research in an op-ed about the cracks within the foster care system reading in part,

“…. the state’s cookie-cutter approach to foster care simply doesn’t work. State employees in Austin cannot fully understand the resources available in Tom Green County or the philanthropic opportunities inMidland. They are often bound by statewide contracts that limit their ability to utilize them, anyway.” said Logan.

With a tight-knit, engaged, and locally focused system, Logan says that struggling families are able to be connected with assistance when signs of distress emerge.

The news release states that Logan’s goal is to work alongside policymakers and stakeholders to provide guidance on improving the entire system – from early intervention to better, more local foster care placements.

To learn more about the work One Accord is doing in and around West Texas, click here.