Local event organizers taking safety precautions as COVID-19 cases rise

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – Hospital leaders say the Permian Basin has reached a critical level of safety with COVID-19 in their most recent press conference. Due to the rise in cases around the Basin, popular events like Summer Mummer’s have canceled this weekend’s show for the safety of their workers and guests.

Following the cancellation of Summer Mummer’s upcoming show, the organizers of Odessa’s mass shooting tell us that the event that was to be held in person on August 31st but is now being held online to put the community’s safety first.

The mass shooting tribute will be held on August 31st at 6 pm on social media. This event will be a collaboration with the Odessa Police Department and the City of Odessa, where community leaders will share their thoughts on hope and healing.

Ahead of next month, the Permian Basin Fair and Expo plans to go on as scheduled but will have a vaccine site to give their attendees the option to get vaccinated before entering the fair.

After speaking with event organizers across the Basin, safety is their top concern for both patrons and employees at these events.

Tim Jebsen, the Executive Director at Midland Community Theatre tells us that it’s hard to know what the next few weeks could hold with the rise in cases in the area.

“It’s almost impossible during this pandemic to predict where things are going,” says Jebsen.