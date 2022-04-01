ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some big changes for Basin school districts are going to be on the May 7th Ballot. Odessans for Education gathered yesterday in a press conference to hear more about and support the Ector County Independent School District school bond.

The Odessans for Education along with special speakers ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri, Lorraine Perryman, and Chris Cole were in attendance. The Districts Superintendent says that the bond will do a lot for students in the Basin.

“One, we have overcrowding conditions in two of our large high schools, Odessa and Permian, so reduce the number of students in those high schools, in addition, we have 38 teachers at Permian and Odessa that do not have classrooms they travel through the hallways on a cart and teach students in a vacant room, so those teachers would now have classrooms in that new space,” said Dr. Muri

A part of the reason Odessans for Education decided to meet was because of propositions A and B, how the needs in the community-driven bond proposal were determined as well as why they believe now is the time to vote for our foundation, facilities, and future of the district.

