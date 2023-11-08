ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College held it’s annual OC Honors Luncheon Wednesday afternoon, celebrating outstanding individuals and organizations that have contributed to local education.

“My grandparents came as immigrants from Puerto Rico and believe really strongly in education and so on both sides of my family that generation was the first to go to college. So they instilled that importance of education in me but really, beyond that, they really instilled the idea of asking questions,” said Noel Quiones, the keynote speaker at the Luncheon. “People like to be challenged as much as we say we don’t. In those ways, we enjoy having conversations which we get to share and also get to listen to others, and so I found everyone in some mode, it depends just how you get them, loves to learn and hear about others.”

Among those honored, ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri, the Permian Strategic Partnership, the First Basin Credit Union, and more.