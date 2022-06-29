MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is on the lookout for intoxicated drivers year-round, but they know celebrations like Independence Day can bring this type of crime out in full force. That’s one of the reasons the department created a DWI task force this year with a team that’s laser focused on finding drunk drivers and getting them off the road.

An MPD spokesperson says that with the way Midland-area traffic deaths are trending in 2022, their assistance is in high demand.

“Our projected numbers are looking to surpass what last year’s were, and that’s what we’re worried about. And one of our busier months for that is July,” said Chane Blandford with the Midland Police Department.

Police in Midland don’t want you to be a part of those statistics, which is why they’re encouraging everyone to think before they get behind the wheel during the holiday weekend.