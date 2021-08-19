Local driver’s get stuck in floodwaters

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Many Odessans saw heavy rainfall today which lead to local roads being flooded.

Over on Muskingum avenue, local homeowners told us that for more than several years that area tends to get extreme flooding.

Cars were stalled out throughout the City of Odessa from people driving through the floodwaters. Texas DPS recommends that in extreme weather that leads to flooding drivers should “turn around, don’t drown” to keep themselves and other motorists safe.

A few local Odessan’s saw that people couldn’t get through the floodwaters on their own so they decided to help the best way they knew how which was by helping folks put their cars in neutral and pushing them to safety.