MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The project kicked off this Monday with construction being done to all four i-20 entrances and exit ramps near Midkiff road.

The I-20 entrance and exit ramp leading to Midkiff will be closed to allow contractors to start building detours before tearing down the overpass.

TxDOT is rebuilding the I-20 interchange at Midkiff road which will affect traffic patterns for the next several weeks. Drivers, we spoke to say they aren’t looking forward to these changes.

“It’ll probably add another five to ten minutes on my daily route to get to work,” says local driver Jamal Young.

A driver from out of town shared that he comes into Midland for work and these new traffic patterns will make it harder for him to get to his job site.

“It’s already bad as it is, and you’ve got a lot of people who don’t know how to drive,” says Gino Marquez.

TxDot says that the Midkiff road project is expected to be completed by the winter of 2023.