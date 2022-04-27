ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Bright and early on Wednesday morning, a group of 14 shelter dogs from Odessa took to the skies on their way to their forever homes in Oregon. The pups were flown from Schlemeyer Field to their new homes by a non-profit group called Dog is My Copilot.

The Odessa Animal Shelter said it works closely with many rescue groups to help shelter animals find families. In turn, the shelter is able to get more animals off the streets.

“It is very exciting because now it means we can have more space for the animals coming into the shelter,” said Adoption Coordinator Taylor Mauricio.

Peter Rork, Founder and Chief Pilot for the non-profit, said the group operates several days a week to help ferry the furry friends to homes across the country.

“We’re flying five, six days a week now. This is our Cessna caravan, we just bought a second one and we’re going to base it here in Texas,” he said.

The group has already scheduled four more flights for May.