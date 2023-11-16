ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This year is the 50th anniversary of the musical genre hip-hop. Everyone in the industry celebrated it by honoring the legacy and culture that it’s brought globally.

James Walker popularly known as DJ Tutu in Odessa, Texas has been deejaying since he was 17-years-old.

“Music is my way of life,” Walker said. “I wake up in the morning listening to music, I’m humming music all the time I’ve got beats in my head all the time.”

Hip-hop has become more than just the music it became a lifestyle.

“It’s a movement, it’s a lifestyle because back during the day I dressed I walked the walk I talked the talk,” Walker said.

The advancement of technology is what makes Walker know the next 50 years are going to be great.

“Now you get yourself a couple digital turntables download your music you got all the music that you want they have all kinds of effects on the turntables,” Walker said.

In the video above Deejay Tutu shows us how hip-hop has evolved.