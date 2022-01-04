BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – Earlier this morning at around 4 am, Big Spring Police Department were sent to the DK convenience store at 2310 Wasson Rd. for a robbery.

According to police, the suspect assaulted the convenience store clerk while demanding money. The suspect ran off with the money and was eventually caught in the 2500 block of March Circle.

Police identified the suspect as 57-year-old Kenneth Marvin Hart. Hart has been arrested for robbery and a parole violation warrant.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.