A local coffee business is starting to become a household name in West Texas. Devoted Grind started business last year, and now it has some big plans for the future.

“We do a prayer for all of our customers,” says owner Clarissa Fuentes.

The company was started by Fuentes and her friend of more than seven years Nicole Dominguez. They started Devoted Grind because they wanted to bring quality coffee to locals. They even went to coffee school to make sure they had the best coffee possible.

“It made us coffee snubs because we realized there is such a thing as great coffee,” says Dominguez.

They offer hot coffee, iced coffee and teas. Right now the company does delivery and catering for events, which they say has caught on like wildfire, but even bigger plans are coming.

They’re currently building a physical shop off of 87th Street in Odessa near Buice Elementary. It’s set to open in Spring, with a patio and drive-thru, and they still plan to do delivery. They’ll also have some snacks and occasional live music at the new shop.

You can also catch Devoted Grind at the upcoming Christmas Tree Markets at Parks Legado, which start November 18th.

For more on Devoted Grind’s story, check out the video above.