ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — Connection Christian Church held pop-ups all around the Odessa area for Ash Wednesday, providing a quick and easy way for people to get ashes to go.

Joe Weaks, Co-Pastor at Connection Christian Church, explained that ashes to go is an opportunity for folks who may not have had a chance to go to a worship service with their church or don’t have a place of worship that they regularly attend.

By providing this event it allows people to mark the day that is the beginning of Lent.

The church is in its seventh year of holding the event and with the turnout growing greater by the year, the future of ashes to go is promising.

The idea of the pop-up event came about after seeing the success many other churches across the nation had with it and wanting to bring something so simple but meaning so much to right here at home.

Connection Christian Church also held a small service at MCH for those working hard hours and long nights that wanted to celebrate this day of holiness.

For others who couldn’t make it to one of the pop-up events, the church also held a full Ash Wednesday service later on in the night to ring in the start of Lent.