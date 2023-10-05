MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- October 4 is well known to many as St. Francis’ Day, a day set aside to honor St. Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals. In the spirit of celebration, one Midland church held a Blessing of the Animals event Wednesday night.

“St. Francis…was so concerned with creation and God’s creation so we honor God’s creation by blessing animals. Our pets add so much to our lives; they add companionship, they add nonjudgmental love, they add a listening ear, they’re very empathetic, they understand when we’re sad or when we’re happy and, in that way…they’re like the presence of God,” said Reverend Amy Haynie, with St. Nicholas Episcopal Church.

Haynie said our pets are like family, and it’s important to honor that connection.

“They’re family…as much as our parents and children and aunts and uncles, so this is a way to honor that connection with creatures that are not human. I love getting to bless each animal…it’s just lovely to get to hold my hand over them and offer them God’s blessing in their lives.”

If you missed Wednesday’s event, but still want to visit St. Nicholas Church, Haynie said dogs are always welcome.

“On any given Sunday you can find at least one dog at St. Nicholas,” she said.

The church is located at 4000 W Loop 250 N.