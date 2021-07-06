Local Catholic church undergoing major renovations

ODESSA, Texas (FOX 24) – A Catholic church that’s been in the Basin for more than half a century is getting a facelift. It turns out the project manager involved has a unique degree that is helping to take these renovations to new levels for people of faith.

Crews are hard at work renovating St. Mary’s Church in Odessa.

“This one was built in 1955,” said Father Bernard Getigan, St. Mary’s Church. “This is the mother church of the Catholic churches here in Odessa.

He says the project is halfway done.

“The parishioners are really excited,” said Father Getigan.

Stefan Molina is the project manager.

“My thesis at Notre Dame was to rebuild St. Mary’s and here we are,” said Molina.

His focus while in college at Notre Dame was Catholic Architecture. In fact, he spent a year in Rome, Italy studying how the city was built all the way from B.C. to the present.

“I had a lot of ideas for the church and now they’re being realized. So for me, it’s very special and it’s following liturgy,” said Molina.

Also special for Molina, he has fond memories serving as an alter boy at St. Mary’s.

“We’re in the process of making sure our Catholic churches are following our liturgy to create this catechesis for our children to teach our children what the church is all about, to give them a foundation that I think I had when I was younger,” said Molina.

“Everybody’s excited to see the church once it’s done,” said Father Getigan.

The renovations are expected to be complete by October. This project comes with a price tag of around $610,000.