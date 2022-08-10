MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Wagner Noël and Endless Horizon are teaming up to give away 5 vinyl records this Friday in honor of National Vinyl Record Day. Participants will have the opportunity to receive a record from upcoming WNPAC artists set to perform this year.

Here’s how you can win a one-of-a-kind record:

The records will be from upcoming WNPAC artists, Robert Earl Keen (performing 8/26), Charley Crockett (performing 8/27), Tesla (performing (9/12), George Thorogood (performing 9/14), and Blue October (performing 10/27).

On the morning of August 12th, both Endless Horizons and Wagner Noël PAC’s Facebook pages will post an enter-to-win contest page link on each Facebook page for people to enter.

Participants who enter prior to August 12th at the Endless Horizons Stor will earn double points, giving them more chances to win a record.