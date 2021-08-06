Local businesses raising money for Children’s Miracle Network

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Ace Hardware stores and Panda Express are raising money for Medical Center Hospital’s Children’s Miracle Network.

Ace Hardware locations will host their annual Bucket Days Campaign August 6-8.

Ace customers can make a $5 donation to Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System for a limited-edition, five-gallon bucket and receive 20 percent off almost everything that fits inside the bucket.

In the Permian Basin, Ace Hardware employees and customers have raised more than $200,000 for Medical Center Health System since 1991 and 100 percent of funds raised at the Ace Hardware stores goes directly to benefit the sick and injured kids treated at Medical Center Health System. Funds are used to pay for equipment, research, supplies, charitable care, and a variety of other needs the NICU and Pediatric Units.

Participating locations include:

Westlake Ace Hardware: 4652 E University Blvd Odessa, TX 79762

Westlake Ace Hardware: 1004 Andrews Hwy Midland, TX 79701

Stone’s Ace Home Center: 1502 Andrews Hwy Crane, TX 79731

Additionally, MCH and Panda Express will celebrate Panda Cares Day August 8.

On this year’s Panda Cares Day, Panda Express is inviting customers to donate to Children’s Miracle Network while dining in-store or ordering online. MCHS says Panda Express has helped raise $350,000 in donations since 2012.