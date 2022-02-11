ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Valentine’s Day is coming up in a few days, and businesses in the Basin are working around the clock to make sure that you have a gift to give this year to the one you love.

Maribea’s in Odessa specializes in premier chocolate from around the world. This year the owner of Maribea’s, Mark Merritt says that this time of year many people can’t get enough of his top sellers, the “Bolivia Bar”.

“Our number one product sellers are the Bolivia bar, where the beans were soaked in bourbon for a month before we made the chocolate we dried the beans out after soaking and then made the chocolate, and then the next best seller is the cabernet bar,” says Merritt

Merritt has been in the chocolate-making industry for more than 10 years and named the business after his wife. Uniquely, no one piece of Maribea’s chocolate tastes the same, Merritt says that each cacao bean comes from a different part of the world like Brazil or Fiji.

For flower lovers, Black Tulip has all hands on deck this week as they put together hundreds of floral bouquets for the big day. Manager and Owner Eric Valdez says that every year around Valentine’s Day he enlists extra help around the store to fulfill customers’ orders. Whether you’re into tulips or roses, Black Tulip sells an assortment of petals along with other goodies found around the store. Valdez recommends that you send in your orders for flower arrangements as soon as possible to make sure your order arrives in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Of course, the top seller is always your dozen roses, stem roses, we do have a couple of options on our website in addition to your roses dozen roses two dozens we have the dozen-plus sunflowers and dozen-plus lily’s which are another popular item,” says Valdez.

If you’re looking for a last-minute one-stop-shop, the Vine Venue Event Center hosts its first Valentine’s Day Mini Market — with more than 23 vendors, food, bounce houses, and more.

From candles to treats for your sweetie, all this weekend the Vine Venue Event Center has something for everyone and is a family-friendly event.

“We have sweet things, bringing in cupcakes cakes, and stuff you can make your orders with bouquet cakes,” says Public Relations Manager Scott, Gurrola.

The event is located on 409 E. 61st Street in Odessa and will be held from today through Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm.