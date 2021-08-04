Local businesses host back-to-school shopping spree

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Back-to-school shopping just got a little easier for some families in the Basin.

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Midland teamed up with the Midland YMCA to give back to 14 local children and their families.

Each child was given $100 dollars to get the supplies they need such as footwear, clothes, backpacks, team sports equipment, and more.

We spoke with a family who benefitted from this event and they shared with us what event’s like this mean to them and their kids.

” it was an awesome experience just having the y and academy call us up and tell us they’re offering a little bit back to these kids and to allow them to get some stuff for school”

to help more kids get ready for their first day, Academy has donated a $500 dollar gift card to Midland YMCA.