MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 9Round Midland will hold a fundraiser in honor of the late Jennifer Bateman McDaniel with proceeds from the event going to Safe Place of the Permian Basin.

McDaniel was shot and killed last July; her estranged husband, Bradley McDaniel, was arrested on July 14, one year after her death, after a Grand Jury indicted him on one count of Murder. Family and friends have alleged that Jennifer was a victim of years of emotional and psychological abuse that escalated when she filed for divorce.

Now, 9Round owner Courtney Ellis wants to help other women in similar situations. She said Jennifer was a long-time member of the gym before she died.

“Due to domestic violence, a daughter, mother, and friend was lost. Jennifer will finally get her justice,” Ellis said. “Please come join us…to celebrate this beautiful soul and help others.”

The fundraiser will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at 1024A Andrews Highway. Ellis said the event will be packed with raffle prizes, vendors, food, and more. Raffle tickets are just $1.00 and everyone who attends will receive a door prize.

“There are so many women that join this gym because they were in similar situations,” Ellis said. “I love that I can do something to give back and help.”

Anyone interested in donating prizes or becoming a vendor at the event is asked to email Ellis directly.

Safe Place has been helping Permian Basin families find help, hope, and healing since 1978. Click here to learn more about Safe Place and the resources available for victims of domestic violence.