ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A severe and persistence shortage of blood in the Basin has prompted one local business to take action. PB Materials, in Odessa, will hold a blood drive next week in honor of a local boy who lost his arm in an ATV crash earlier this year.

Marco Flores said he’s adjusting to live without his limb, but it hasn’t been an easy adjustment.

“Me and my friends were driving an ATV and he turned too fast on the corner, and we flipped, and my arm went under the roll cage,” Marco said. “At the beginning it felt weird, but after you get used to it, you feel normal.”

Employees at PB Materials said they saw how hard Marco fought to heal, and it inspired them to hold a blood drive in his honor, to help others facing unexpected injuries in the future.

“We are 100% gathered around him…he is so awesome,” said blood drive organizer Casey Harrington.

It’s an act of love that has touched Marco’s family. His dad, JJ Flores, said the support from the community has made a hard situation more bearable.

“I never imagined going through (this) with (my) son, it’s hard. We are very grateful, from the bottom of our hearts. Giving blood is important, very important. It saves lives,” JJ said.

The blood drive will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on August 16 at 4044 Penbrook, in Odessa. We’re told every available appointment has been booked, but employees at PB Materials said if you stop by during the event, you can sign up for future drives to help others like Marco.