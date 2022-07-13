MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Code Ninjas in Midland is encouraging the community to take part in its coding program. The local business has a number of programs that are designed to help kids reduce brain drain by working with them on reading and critical thinking skills.

In a recent news release, Code Ninjas Midland has a year-round program that begins in July that teaches school-age children to problem solve through coding. The coding program also has STEM summer camps like Stop Motion Animation, 3D Design, Print, and Code Your Own Arcade.

Code Ninjas is an educational program that uses popular video games, such as Minecraft, to teach kids how to code and build video games.

