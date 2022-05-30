ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One local business is honoring those lost during a school shooting last week with a somber business front display.

The owners and employees at Los Fabela’s Restaurant and Events, located on old Highway 80, set out 21 empty chairs in front of the event center in memory of the 19 students and 2 teachers killed in Uvalde last week by a gunman at Robb Elementary School. The chairs, a flower tied to each, sat silently through the weekend, and many stopped to pay their respects to those lost.

One memorial visitor said, “I just had to pull over and stop and cry.”

Others called the display a “beautiful tribute” amid an unspeakable tragedy.