Local body shop catches on fire after mechancial accident

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Monday afternoon, the owner of JM Bodyshop was shocked to see more than 15 firefighters trying to put out the fury of flames coming from the shop.

Ronnie Lewis, the owner of this lot has been renting this space out for more than a decade and has never seen an accident like this happen.

“When I first got here the whole street was blocked off and there were firetrucks out in the street and 14 or 15 firemen working aggressively to put it out”, says Lewis

Before Odessa Fire Rescue got to the body shop, workers attempted to put out the flames with an extinguisher but the flames grew out of control.

“Nothing was working, we just had to get out of there as quickly as we could,” says a technician at JM Bodyshop.

Odessa Fire Rescue tells us that this fire was caused by a welding accident that ignited flames throughout the entire body shop. Cars being worked on were destroyed by the blaze and the owner says repairs to the shop alone could cost nearly $30,000 dollars.

Lewis says that although it’s going to take quite some time to repair that damage done to JM Bodyshop, he’s thankful that no one was hurt.

