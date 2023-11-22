PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Shoppers across the Basin are looking for budget friendly ways to shop this holiday season and local Best Buy stores said shoppers in West Texas will find some fabulous deals this Black Friday and beyond.

“I really love being able to save customers money, and we do a fantastic job of that through some exclusive savings through our memberships. And I will say that this holiday season is going to be awesome just because in this location we have a 35 K remodel. So what that means is we’ve redone the entire store,” said Nathaniel Garlington, Console and Design Manager for Best Buy stores in the West Texas area.

Garlington says there are many deals this year that shoppers won’t want to miss.

“We’ve got deals in appliances. We’ve got deals in home theater computers…our new upgraded computing and Apple section. So, we’ve got our all of our different brands from Microsoft, Logitech, Intel as well as Apple. This is really where you’re able to come out and pick your new laptop or your new all in one or your home computer. Best Buy has created these three rooms…our family room: it’s going to be…hidden technology in plain sight. So, you walk in here, you lose the sense of a normal Best Buy. And you’re really able to see all kinds of cool things that we’re able to implement into customers’ homes, from custom furniture to a full surround sound,” Garlington said.

Of the many deals, Best Buy has one that is very beneficial for shoppers this season.

“If you’re (a) BestBuy Plus member, that membership is 49.99. What you’re able to do is it’s like a coupon book for Best Buy, so you’re able to come in and you’re able…to have deals across different…categories across the entire store, and be able to get some crazy savings,” Garlington said.

For everyone to enjoy the deals this season, Best Buy has extended its store hours.

“We have increased our hours for our store location, and this is going to be in most Best Buys in our area. It’s going to be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, and then every other day it’s going to be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every single day,” Garlington said.