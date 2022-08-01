ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Fade City Barbershop is back at it again with its annual Back to School Drive! The Back to School Drive will be held from 10 am to 3 pm today and will take place at 1512 N Grant Ave Odessa, TX.

The local business is known in the community for giving back and this year it’s giving out free haircuts along with school supplies to students in grades K-12, and free food will be provided at the event.

In years past, Fade City Barbershop has given haircuts to the homeless and is known for building relationships with people in and around the community.

This year’s Back to School Drive is made possible by the sponsors working alongside Fade City, Tejas Hot Shot Service and Transportation, Sean’s Johns Port-a-Potty Service, JWP Logistics, and L&W Diesel Service.

For more information on today’s event, click here.