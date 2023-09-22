ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa barber opened his own barber school earlier this year as a way of helping others start their career by giving them a path he didn’t have.

“When I was in school, I didn’t have something like this. There wasn’t someone in Odessa to show somebody how to cut hair and I want…to show people how to get it done the right way and not have to struggle through the ways I had to struggle,” said Brian Nunez, owner of The Hair Academy.

Nunez began cutting hair about 18 years ago; he learned alongside a friend and set up shop in a garage- he’s come a long way since then and sees his new school as a way to give back. His students, it seems, are thriving.

“It’s been great so far, it’s been amazing. It’s a great facility…Brian’s a great teacher…he’s taught me everything I know so far, I learn from him every day,” said student Aaron Ochoa.

Nunez said he is happy to see how his hard work has paid off.

“I never thought I’d be in this position…I always wanted to be a good barber and all the hard work’s paying off,” he said.

When the school opened in January, Nunez had 10 students, that’s grown to 40 with more students on the way. And to be as diverse as possible, Nunez said he will soon begin offering courses in both English and Spanish. To learn how to enroll, or to schedule an appointment for a haircut, call (432) 614-1364.