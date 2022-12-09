A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends.

“We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, something outside the box. We thought putting together a bar with a barbershop would be a real neat thing to do.”

Ntofifaded was celebrated by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce this week for the one year anniversary.

The bar stays open until 2 a.m. Pete says the first year was a big task and not for the faint of heart. He says he’s looking forward to the next year and the company’s growth.

“I think we can take it to another level franchise-wise,” says Pete.

Ntoxifaded also hosts comedy shows and DJ events on the weekends.

Find more about Ntoxifaded by clicking here.

To see inside Ntoxifaded, check out the video above.