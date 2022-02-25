MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – First Capital Bank of Texas teams up with Midland Habitat for Humanity to build a new house. In a recent release, the house is set to be built on Capital Lane in Midland.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit that builds homes for low-income families that are in inadequate housing. The payments made by homeowners are at 0% interest and have a 25-year mortgage, all payments go into a fund that allows the organization to build more homes for others in need.

Several years ago, First Capital Bank of Texas donated the land that the house will be built on. The work to begin building the house will take place today, February 25th.