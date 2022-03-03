MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Children across the country are celebrating Dr. Seuss Week, a week set aside to highlight the importance of childhood literacy, by dressing up as their favorite character and participating in special reading activities. And one local bakery is joining in the fun.

On Wednesday, we spoke with the owner of The Golden Wisk in Midland who said she and her team will be serving up Dr. Seuss themed goodies all week long in honor of the author and his colorful and child-friendly characters. If you want to grab one of these sweet treats, swing by the shop at 3211 W Wadley before 6:00 p.m.

“We have all kinds of baked goods here today that are Dr. Seuss themed, we have cookies, cake pops, cupcakes…all kinds of stuff,” owner Lacey Bavousett said.