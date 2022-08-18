ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas’ very own children’s book author, Rosie Talley will host the next storytime at Music City Mall at 2 pm on Saturday, September 3rd. Kids can meet at the Carousel Stage to hear the story of “Linus The Troll”.

This event is free and open to the public. Talley’s children’s book “Linus The Troll” is a picture book written about how appearances can be deceiving.

Kids that attend the event will also participate in a special sing-a-long, Q&A session with special guests and have the opportunity to participate in kids coloring following the storytime.