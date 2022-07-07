MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Centennial Park is hosting its “Stories in the Park” at 9 am this Friday, July 8th with West Texas’s very own children’s book author, Rosie Talley. Talley will be reading her published children’s book “Linus the Troll”.

Talley says that Linus the Troll teaches children not to judge others by what they look like or other characteristics

“My book, Linus the Troll, tells the story of a knobby-kneed, yellow-eyed troll with a heart of gold. I was inspired to write Linus after reading The Three Billy Goats Gruff to my young daughter. What if the troll was just misunderstood? My book teaches children not to judge a book (or troll) by its cover.”

This event is free to the public and all ages are welcome to enjoy a morning of reading followed by music and games. For those interested in attending the “Stories in the Park” event, it takes place under the stage pavilion at Centennial Park and no registration is required to attend.

For more information about the author, click here.