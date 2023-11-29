ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin and local author Tara Wilson are joining forces to involve kids in the industry that keeps West Texas, and the world, running- oil and gas production.

Meet Randy the Rattlesnake, a character in Wilson’s entertaining and educational book that follows Randy’s journey when a landowner is faced with a big decision after an oil company expresses interest in drilling on his land. Through exceptional storytelling, the book introduces young readers to the world of energy production and the different types of careers in the industry.

Wilson said she’s dreamed of writing a children’s book for a long time and is proud to showcase West Texas through her work while also promoting reading and literacy.

“It’s something I have always wanted to do; it’s been on my bucket list to write a children’s book. But I wanted it to be different. Dogs are my favorite animal, so people are like how come your main character is not a dog. There’s already a lot of children’s books with dogs so it was like no…in thinking about West Texas, I am a proud oil and gas supporter and so I wanted to write a book about that process,” Wilson said.

Randy the Rattlesnake will be available for purchase soon at Barnes and Noble, as well as Amazon.