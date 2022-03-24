The next time you go into Dillard’s, you may see a clothing line that has art work on it of a local artist.

Midlander Carrie Hawkins’ art work isn’t just on clothes at local Dillards, it’s in Dillard’s across the country.

“This has been a dream,” say Hawkins.

Some of Hawkins’ work displayed at Dillard’s in Midland

The past year she has been working with Dillard’s to get her art work onto a children’s clothing line called Edgehill Collection that’s in Dillard’s all across America.

“It’s very bizarre to see my face in Dillard’s,” says Hawkins. “And people sending me pictures from Dillard’s in Washington D.C.”

Her work is on children’s dresses, boys and girls swim suits and puddle jumper covers.

It all started seven years ago when she started her company Pearly Gates Designs.

She’s a water color artist that does anything from art prints to wallpaper, to wrapping paper and much more.

“I’ve always been interested in children’s fashion,” says Hawkins. “My style is very feminine and whimsical. It kind of fed into my other life interests, and the worlds collided.’

Her work eventually got noticed by Dillard’s which led her to this point. She says her work is her passion and each piece of art on each piece of clothing has a lot of love in them.

“I hope for every boy and girl that wears it, that they can see that these pieces are created by hand, there’s so much love in them.”

This Saturday (March 24th) you can meet Carrie and check out her work. She’ll be at the Dillard’s in Midland from noon to 3 p.m. talking about her product and doing a fashion show.