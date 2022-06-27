ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local law enforcement agencies are assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation in executing a warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Keystone Drive. Odessa Police and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office both remained on the scene as of 5:00 this evening.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said he doesn’t yet know the reason for the warrant or the outcome of the law enforcement response.

Neighbors said they heard what sounded like gunshots as investigators arrived on the scene. They also said they heard one member of law enforcement say “we got out guy”, but those details have not been confirmed by investigating agencies.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.