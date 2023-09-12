Editor’s Note: If you or someone you love is experiencing a crisis, please call 988 for help. The hotline is manned around the clock in English and Spanish and your call will remain anonymous.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- September is National Suicide Prevention Month and one local woman is sharing her story in hopes of saving others.

Amanda Provence became an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention in 2011 after she lost her brother to suicide. She’s made it her mission to help others, even though it’s a cause she never wanted to have to join. While many others have joined her in the fight, the numbers are staggering, and there is still so much work to be done.

“I promise, you know somebody who has made an attempt or thought about it. The 2021 numbers…approximately 51,000 people in the country lost their lives to suicide. It sounds horrendous, and it is, but what’s even more scary is that 1.7 million Americans made an attempt,” Provence said.

That’s why Provence has done all she can to bring awareness, with a focus on prevention, to the Basin, as well as support for those who have lost loved ones. She said, if you’re paying attention, there signs are there.

“The signs are obvious, as obvious as someone saying they want to end their life. My number one advice is to take it seriously; in my 13 years of suicide prevention work, I have heard ‘they just want attention’… you’re right. Give it to them. If they are saying it for attention give it to them because I promise, you would much rather spend time giving it (attention) to them than grieving them. So, always take it seriously the first time,” she said.

Other signs include withdrawing from loved ones or giving personal possessions away.

“Withdrawing from activities they normally love…kind of check into that, take a mental health temperature check. Giving away personal possessions, prized possessions, X-Box, necklaces, heirlooms, stuff like that. If they are giving that away randomly, just check in,” Provence said.

If you’re concerned that someone you love may be considering self-harm, Provence said it’s best to just ask.

“It never hurts to very specifically ask ‘are you considering ending your life’. If they are not thinking about it, it’s not going to put it in their head…if they are thinking about it, it’s going to show you are a safe person to talk to and they can talk to you about it without fear or judgement.”

Provence said she’s happy to see that the narrative surrounding suicide has changed so much in just a few short years.

“I lost my brother in 2011 and I wasn’t allowed to talk about it, I wasn’t allowed to say my brother died of suicide among family…I could tell with my friends if I had said he died in a car accident they would want the details…but if I said he died by suicide, he ended his life, the conversation was over. They didn’t want to talk about it or hear about it and so the fact that that stigma is continuously being lifted, continuously being pushed away. Suicide and mental health does not discriminate.”