Local advocate speaks about Domestic Violence ahead of awareness walk

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – October 1st starts the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We spoke with a longtime advocate against Domestic Violence, Sara Basaldua, and she says abuse can come in several different ways.

“One of the barriers or a challenge that we can’t forget about is that this person loves them and we cant unfortunately turn off our emotions just like our brain tells us we should”

Sara says that statistics show it takes 7 times for a person to leave an abusive relationship before finally leaving for good.

There are ways to get out of an abusive relationship and domestic violence situation. Resources like Safe Place of the Permian Basin, Crisis Center of West Texas, and Midland Victims Coalition.

A tip that Sara shared was to save money before you plan to leave and to go somewhere you know is safe.

“Maybe they have a neighbor or a relative that they cant call they cant text but they might be able to hang a blue shirt outside that day that she made need some help,” says Sara.

Midland Victims Coalition hosts their 7th Annual Domestic Violence Walk this Friday at 10 am. Participants will meet at Wadley Barron Park in Midland and if the weather becomes an issue the second location to meet is Dollye Neal Chapel at Midland College.