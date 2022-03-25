ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Local advocates at Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center say that the number of child abuse cases in the Basin has gone up in recent months. According to Executive Director Carrie Bronaugh, there’s been a 73% increase in cases from 2020. In the state of Texas, you are required by law to report abuse, failure to do so will result in legal action.

“If you discover it, if you see it or you suspect it, report it to report it to law enforcement or report it to child protective services one of the two,” says Bronaugh.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reported more than 4,000 Child Protective Service investigations in 2020 in the Midland Odessa and San Angelo area. Out of the cases investigated, more than a thousand were confirmed child abuse and neglect cases.

Recently, the Harmony Home reported an uptick in cases from February of this year to March 15th.

“Last month we did 39 interviews and we were already at 34 halfway through the month of March now I will say that a lot of our interviews that took place in March had multiple children in the home so that increased our numbers,” says Bronaugh.

Bronaugh says that for more than 30 years Harmony Home has supported victims and their families through Chios abuse investigations and with April right around the corner, she wants the community to take a stand against child abuse in honor of Child Abuse Awareness month.

The Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Home has a number of events this month and leading into the month of April to spread awareness for child abuse and neglect.

The Champions for Children Conference at the MCM Fundome is being held today from 8 am to 5 pm, and the event consists of recent studies to help better understand different aspects of child abuse and development.

Next week, a Community Conversation will be held at UTPB to bring forth specific data to local community leaders about issues like child abuse and domestic violence.

In April, the advocacy center will kick off the month with sirens across Odessa in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month along with several free events for the community to enjoy.

National statistics show that a child’s abuser is likely someone that they know. Bronaugh believed that the COVID-19 pandemic caused cases to increase because of children being in the home with their potential abusers.

The center has several steps that a child must go through to receive the proper professional help.

“They have to be interviewed, we have to give them services, we have to coordinate between all of the investigative agencies so that those children are not left between the cracks,” says Bronaugh.

From forensic investigators to tracing trauma therapists, Harmony Home has endless resources for victims and their caregivers.

“We are very fortunate to have trauma-based therapy services for all of our children that come through these doors as well as their caregivers or any of the siblings living in that home,” says Bronaugh.

Recently, Bronaugh had a case of a child being sexually abused as young as 11 months old, she says that had it not been for the siblings speaking up then the abuse would have continued.

Bronaugh says that child abuse is preventable if people in the community take a stand against the dangers of abuse and that children should be able to live in a world without it.