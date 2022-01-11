MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Each month we recognize outstanding teachers in the community. Most of them are nominated by their peers, family, or parents of a student. Each month, four winners are chose: one of whom is surprised in person by the ABC Big 2 Surprise Squad, all sponsored by Pioneer.

This month we surprised Amanda Ardoin. Amanda has been teaching for 12 years, with 18 years of experience in the school district. Right now she teaches 3rd grade at Pease Magnet Elementary School in Midland.

“There are no words to describe my feelings right now I’m just over the top excited and honored.” said Ardoin.

She was nominated by her husband Joshua, who often helps out with her classroom needs.

“I’m still in shock I’m extremely surprised that he got me, and my husband surprises me with everything,” said Ardoin. “He knows I live and breathe teaching and I enjoy it, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Joshua said he nominated his wife because of the countless hours she puts into her students.

“She often stays out after midnight. We’ve spent a lot of money, person money as well, on books and stuff for the kids and she’s up here quite a bit, you know, a lot of weekends and she spends a lot of time up here.” said Joshua Ardoin.

Amanda comes from a family full of educators and says each year with her students is different.

“They’re the reason I’m here, I enjoy them and I miss them when I’m not here. I think about them on the weekends,I worry about them, they become my own, so they’re my second family away from home.” said Ardoin.

Principal of Pease Magnet Elementary School, Gabriel Salgado said Amanda is a great addition to the Pease teaching team.

“What is a wonderful teacher, she’s very dedicated she’s very passionate. One of the things I love about her is that she’s wonderful at building relationships with her students and it’s very obvious that she cares about them, she always goes above and beyond the call of duty.” said Salgado.