MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Diane Browne, longtime Midlander presents her “Lives lived well with stories to tell” art exhibit at the Sibley Nature Center from now through March 31st. The exhibit features faces of wanderers that Browne and her husband met along their travels.

From photographs to canvas, Browne is able to look at the 42 muscles in the face and draw her subjects to their likeness. Browne says that what draws her to each subject is the story behind their eyes, that each person she’s met has a unique story.

“I’ve always kind of had an interest in art, it started with one drawing class 30 years ago and I’ve been intrigued ever since,” says Browne.

Each piece featured in the exhibit ranges from pencil drawings to oil on canvas. The piece that has taken Browne the longest was one of her late grandmother who lived to be 106 years old – which took her several months to complete.

Browne says that it’s all about attention to detail, each person’s face looks different, and working on several subjects at a time is difficult to master.

From pencil to canvas, it takes Browne on average 2 or more weeks at a time.

“I love taking the blank canvas and making the person pop out”, says Browne. The exhibition is on display at the Sibley Nature Center from now through March 31st.